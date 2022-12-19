Zomba NGOs urged to establish more CBCCs

District Social Welfare Office in Zomba has urged Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to establish more Community Based Child Care Centers (CBCCs) and build capacity of caregivers in many areas to ensure that children in remote areas also access early childhood education.

CBCCs Coordinator at the Social Welfare Office, Jane Majawa, made the remarks during an interface meeting with partners that are supporting children through CBCCs in Zomba.

Majawa, however, said Zomba District Council is satisfied with the support towards early childhood development describing the support as “building strong foundation of child education and future.”

She observed that many NGOs are complimenting government’s efforts by supporting early childhood education in most parts of Zomba such that other NGOs train caregivers to ensure they effectively manage CBCCs .

She further observed that other NGOs are providing food in the CBCCs while others drill boreholes to ensure that children drink from protected water sources in the centers.

On caregivers’ honoraria, Majawa said government has started paying them and will increase the honoraria every fiscal year .

“Government intends to train more caregivers to ensure that children access quality care and we’re calling upon the NGOs to support construction of many CBCCs in the district,” the coordinator added.

Speaking on behalf of the Civil Society Network in Zomba, Director of Partners in Action for Sustainable Development (PASD) Amos Chiyenda said early childhood development is possible in the district due a NGOs commitment and strong collaboration.

Chiyenda added that other NGOs are able to provide caregivers’ honoraria and expressed hope that government will continue paying caregivers their dues as this is one way of motivating them to provide quality care in CBCCs.

Some of the NGOs that support early childhood education are; Partners in Action for Sustainable Development (PASD) Safe Organisation, Future Vision International Ministries, Mary Meals, Youth Development and Productivity (YODEP).

