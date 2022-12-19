Nigerian national arrested in Malawi over drugs

A 40-year-old Nigerian national identified as Antony Ojuku is in police custody in Lilongwe for possession of drugs suspected to be cocaine.

Lilongwe Police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu says detectives from Central West Region and Lilongwe Police Station arrested Ojuku on Sunday.

According to Chigalu, Police received a tip that some foreign nationals were selling suspected hard drugs to patrons at Epic Bar in Area 10.

Chigalu says the detectives invaded the bar at around 02:00 hours where they arrested the suspect while his accomplice managed to escape the scene.

“Upon being searched, he was found in possession of 20 blisters of illicit drugs suspected to be cocaine. Meanwhile, the suspected drug has been sent to Pharmacy and Medicines Regulatory Authority (PMRA) for analysis,” Chigalu said.

Ojuku will appear in court soon to answer a case of Found in Possession of Dangerous Drugs which contravenes Regulation 4A as read with Section 19 (1) of Dangerous Drugs Act.

