Argentina win World Cup

Argentina beat France on penalties to win the 2022 World Cup and deliver glory for Lionel Messi who is considered by many as the greatest football player of all time.

It is the first World Cup title for Argentina since 1986 and their third in history.

Messi, 35, opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Angel Di Maria added a second to give the South American side a 2-0 lead inside the first half.

In the second half, France woke up and their star player, Kylian Mbappe, scored twice in three minutes, the first from the penalty spot and the second a wonderful finish from inside the box, to make it 2-2.

The draw meant 30 minutes of extra time. In those minutes, Messi scored his second of the game while Mbappe completed his hattrick and the match ended 3-3. The game was decided by penalty kicks where Argentina won 4-2.

The dramatic match marked the end of four weeks of football in Qatar where the World Cup was staged.

Messi was crowned as player of the tournament and Mbappe won the golden boot with 8 goals while Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez won the Golden Gloves award with fellow Argentinian Enzo Fernandez winning the Young Player of the Tournament award.

