Archbishop Tambala calls on catholic girls to join congregations of sisters

Archbishop George Desmond Tambala of Lilongwe Archdiocese has called on girls in the Catholic Church to join various congregations to become religious sisters.

Archbishop Tambala made the call at St. Patrick’s Parish during perpetual vows of Sister Georgina Gwaza of the congregation of Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Conception.

He therefore hailed Sister Georgina Gwaza for responding to her calling to serve in the congregation of the Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Conception.

Archbishop Tambala advised Sister Georgina to dedicate herself to God when serving in the congregation and to remain firm and full of faith in time of difficulties.

He then called on girls in the Catholic Church to emulate Sister Georgina Gwaza who chose to serve the Lord through the congregation of Missionary Sisters of the lmmaculate Conception.

The Archbishop of Lilongwe also called on parents to encourage their daughters to join various congregations in the Catholic Church other than discouraging their daughters that wish to serve the church through religious sisters.

Archbishop Tambala further called for love among those that serve the Catholic Church in various congregations saying love should be the most binding factor in serving the Lord.

“The Catholic Church is growing and we need many dedicated servants to serve in various congregations so that we should reach out to many flocks,” Archbishop Tambala said as he further appealed to parents to let their children to serve the church in various capacities.

In her remarks, Mother General of Missionary Sisters of the lmmaculate Conception in Malawi, Sister Charity Zimba said he was happy to see Sister Georgina Gwaza taking her perpetual vows.

Sister Zimba therefore hailed Mr and Mrs Gwaza for allowing their daughter to join the congregation and further wished Sister Georgina all the best as she serve the Lord.

Mr Felix Gwaza who is father to Sister Georgina praised the Lord for calling her daughter to serve the church through the Missionary Sisters of the lmmaculate Conception.

He also wished her daughter, Sister Georgina, all the best as she serves the Lord as a religious sister and he asked fellow catholic faithfuls to pray for Sister Georgina so that she should remain strong in faith.

In her remarks, Sister Georgina Gwaza thanked God for guiding her saying this has fulfilled her wish to serve God as Sister of Missionary Sisters of Immaculate Conception Congregation and she said she is ready to go anywhere to proclaim the good news of the Lord.

Sister Gwaza also called on girls that wish to join the Congregation of Missionary Sisters of Immaculate Conception to work hard in their studies and to take part in church activities in their parishes.

On the same day, Sister Leontine Lang of Missionary Sisters of the lmmaculate Conception celebrated diamond jubilee after clocking 60 years of serving the Lord as a nun in the Catholic Church.

Follow us on Twitter: