Tnm employee, agent arrested for stealing over K3 million from customers’ bank accounts

Police have arrested a Tnm employee and a Tnm Mpamba agent in Zomba for fraudulently swapping customers’ SIM cards and using the SIM cards to empty bank accounts belonging to the customers.

Two ex-convicts involved in the fraud have also been arrested.

Lingadzi Police Station spokesperson Salomy Zgambo has confirmed the arrest of the four, saying they have admitted committing the crime.

According to a Lingadzi Police Station report, police received a complaint from two people between 21 and 24 November 2022 that their SIM card were swapped without their consent.

The two complained that the fraudsters managed to transfer money amounting to over 3 million Kwacha from their National and Standard bank accounts respectively.

Lingadzi Police assigned detectives who invaded Zomba City to investigate the fraud.

The team made a follow up of the reported cases and in the process has managed to arrest the suspects.

The four are Zomba Tnm branch employee Wane Simbeye aged 28, Tnm Mpamba agent Peter Sungani aged 32, and two ex- convicts identified as Aaryan Nkupu aged 23 and Nowel Swalley aged 22.

Police suspect that the two ex-convicts are the masterminders of the syndicate as they were found with both SIM registration and SIM swap applications which were being used for the illegal activities.

“Upon being interviewed they all admitted to be the ones responsible for the theft of above reported cases and many more through SIM swap fraud. Their phones were confiscated and they all matched with the ones in relation to above reported cases and others reported in different stations across the country,” reads part of the report.

Meanwhile, investigations are still in progress to recover the stolen money and arrest other suspects in the same system.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Malawi24