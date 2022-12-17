Dalisoul fires shots at K’millian sympathisers: claims Malawian event organisers pay well

Nyo! kwa Nyo! A move to help Zambian music legend K’millian to purchase a vehicle does not have the blessings of another popular musician from that country Dalisoul, who is fondly known as Mwana wa mu Komboni.

According to Dalisoul, K’millian whose real name is Leo Moyo does not deserve the donations, taking into account the fact that he has performed in Malawi where they pay good money.

Mwana wa Mukomboni further argues that Moyo is signed to a giant player in music management, thus he pockets a fat wallet.

“He performed in Malawi and you know Malawians pay good money, where is the money, he is signed to a big record label where he is arguably being well taken care of, where is the money?” Asks Dalisoul

Dalisoul has also advised the legend’s sympathisers to learn to differentiate between needs and wants before they waste their resources.

“There is a difference between needs and wants. You can live without a want but not a need. A car is not a need.”

K’millian who is popular in both Zambia and Malawi is reported to be in trouble after failing to pay tax fares. This, has prompted his well wishers to start donating towards his vehicle purchase.

