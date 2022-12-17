Admarc cashier allegedly steals K9.8 million

A 43-year-old cashier based at Kawinga Admarc Depot in Mangochi is in Police custody on allegations that he stole a sum of K9.8 million after selling 32,900 kilograms of maize.

The cashier identified as Maganizo Chitseko allegedly lied that the money had been stolen by thugs while he was passing Tsanya Forest on a motorcycle.

According to Mangochi police public relations officer Amina Tepani Daudi, on the afternoon of December 15, 2022 the suspect was brought to the police while unconscious, claiming that he was robbed of the said amount of money.

Chitseko claimed that unknown criminals attacked him while he was passing Tsanya Forest on a motorcycle on his way to Mangochi Main Admarc Depot to deliver the cash.

Daudi said Chitseko had minor cuts on the stomach, thighs and arms believed to be a razor blade cuts and was referred to Mangochi District Hospital for treatment.

He was awoken by an injection as a nurse placed a drip on his hand and later treated as an outpatient.

It was concluded that he had faked the fainting.

Meanwhile, Chitseko has been charged with the offense of theft by public servant, whichsection 283 of the Penal Code, and will appear before court soon.

