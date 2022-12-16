Umodzi Park organizes free Christmas Carol gospel show

In a bid to celebrate the festive season with all Malawians, Umodzi Park has organized a free choral Christmas Carol concert which will take place at Bingu International Conventional Centre (BICC) on Saturday, 17 December in Lilongwe.

Umodzi Park Sales and Marketing Manager Matamando Chagunda said the aim of the concert is to heighten the mood of the season as Christians remember the birth of Christ.

Chagunda said it is in the spirit of Umodzi Park to bring the carols for free so that family and loved ones can come together for a celebration.

“Many people believe that Christmas is purely for Christians around the world. However, this concept has been changed with the change in time. Everybody be it a Christian or non-Christian wait for Christmas because the season is full of love, happiness and gifts and blessings.

“We have also organized this event as one way of giving back to the community in Lilongwe and also it is an opportunity for us to say thank you for the support as Christmas is the time we give gifts to each other,” She said

She further added that everyone is welcome to patronize the event regardless of denomination stating that it is going to be an exciting event where apart from music, it will also provide a networking platform.

The concert will feature perfomances from Kaning’a CCAP Praise Team, Lilongwe Community Choir, Area 47 SDA Youth Choir, Music Crossroads Model Choir, Mass Choir and ST. Patrick’s Catholic Choir.

