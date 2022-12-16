Mhango to contest for Vice President position at DPP convention

Member of Parliament for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Jappie Mhango who is the party’s Treasury General has disclosed that he will contest as DPP Vice President at the party’s convention in July.

Mhango who is a member of Parliament for Rumphi North made the sentiments when he engaged MPs of DPP to express to them his interest to contest on the position.

Speaking to Malawi24, Mhango said the decision to contest on the position of the Vice President has been taken unanimously by the regional committee in the Northern Region and he is just following what people are saying.

“They have been discussing among themselves and they have been meeting, they have been engaging and they took that decision and for me and all I am doing is to follow what people are saying. It is not necessarily my decision but it’s coming from regional Committee up north.

“So today I engaged DPP MPs to inform them about my interest of contesting on the position of Vice President, it’s normal when you want to stand on such positions you want to make sure that you get support from all important stakeholders and Members of Parliament are very very critical stakeholders in as far as conventions are concerned. So you cannot undermine them, you cannot underate them that’s why it was important that I engaged them,” explained Mhango.

Mhango also noted that he has been around for a while starting from the time he served as campaign director and now he is serving as treasure general.

According to Mhango, he feels he has done his part and it is time to move on now and he believes that if he gets the vice president position he will be able to serve the party better.

In his remarks, National Organising Secretary for DPP Chimwemwe Chipungu confirmed to Malawi24 that Jappie Mhango engaged DPP MPs and expressed his interest to contest on the position of Vice President and as a party they have welcomed the development.

One of the MPs who attended the meeting, Ralph Jooma, said Mhango is a hard-working man and he deserves the position and as members of DPP they will give him full support.

DPP is expected to hold its convention in July 2023 in preparations of 2025 elections.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Malawi24