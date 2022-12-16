Man allegedly rapes 16-year-old boy at reformatory centre

A 22-year-old convict identified as Yohane Afera has allegedly raped a 16-year-old boy at Bzyanzi Reformatory Centre in Dowa District.

Dowa Police Spokesperson, Gladson M’bumpha, says Afera is suspected to have committed the offense at night on December 14 this year.

The victim told police that he felt wetness in his back while he was sleeping during the night. When he woke up, he found the suspect raping him.

The matter was reported to prison authorities who took both to Dowa District Hospital where it was allegedly confirmed that the victim was sodomised.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been charged with sodomy.

Afera, who comes from Phamba Village in Traditional Authority Ndindi in Salima District, will appear before court soon to answer the charge.

