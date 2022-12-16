Lightning kills three family members in Zomba

Three family members and an unidentified man have died after being struck by lightning in Zomba district.

Deputy Publicist for Zomba Police Station Surgeant Aaron Chilala said the incident happened on Wednesday around noon hours at Namalima Village in Traditional Authority Ngwerelo in the district.

Chilala identified the family members as Luckson William, 30, Patricia Simon (age not advised) and a 10-month-old girl, Leticia Kondwani, who is daughter to Patricia Simon.

He added that it is reported that the four who were coming from unknown destinations met their fate as they sheltered in an abandoned and dilapidated barber shop within the village.

“The four dead bodies were discovered by one of the villagers who together with other villagers reported the matter to Jali Police Post,” he explained.

Police officers rushed to the scene and found the four bodies lying dead.

The four dead bodies were taken to Zomba Central Hospital for postmortem examination and the results have shown that the four people died due to lightning.

Police in the district are therefore appealing to the members of the general public to seek shelter in good places to avoid similar incidents.

