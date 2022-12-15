Puma Energy for improved power provision

Puma Energy has disclosed that it is edging closer to hitting a target of 200 operational solar sites across its global network, including in Malawi, in a quest to reduce carbon emissions.

According to the company, it has so far managed to install 184 solar projects across its network and still making strides to hit the target by the end of 2022.

The company has further revealed that the initiative is aimed at reducing Puma Energy’s greenhouse emissions on its sites and to reduce emissions of local dealers who operate energy sites in Puma’s network.

Head of Strategy and Business Development for Puma Sophonie Babo said the company has demonstrated its ability to improve the energy sector.

“Many of our commercial and industrial customers are looking to reduce their carbon emissions by installing solar on our own assets, we have demonstrated our ability to offer to our customers solar solutions. Our aim is to help them hybridise their energy sources and reduce emissions across their operations, ” said Babo.

At the moment, the operational solar sites are in the following countries: Ghana, Malawi, Botswana, Namibia, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Guatemala and Papua New Guinea.

Further solar projects are being installed at Puma Energy retail sites in Botswana, Malawi and Tanzania.

