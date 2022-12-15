Police re-arrest convict who escaped from lawful custody

Police in Limbe have re-arrested one of the four convicts who stabbed prison warders and escaped from lawful custody on 9 December.

The convict has been identified as Isaac Mpinga, 22, from Mphwere village in the area of Traditional Authority Nkalo in Chiradzulu district.

Isaac, together with four others, were on 9 December convicted by Darton court of robbery and kidnapping cases.

On their way back to Chichiri Prison, the convicts escaped after spraying pepper in one of the prison officer’s eyes before stabbing two others on the neck and stomach respectively.

Upon receipt of the news, Limbe Police detectives launched a manhunt which has resulted into the apprehension of Isaac who has since been charged with unlawful wounding and escaping from lawful custody.

The arrest of Isaac has brought the number of those re-arrested to two.

Meanwhile investigations are still going on to arrest the remaining suspects, and in the same vein, police wish to ask those with information which may lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forward and assist.

