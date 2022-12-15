13-year-old boy commits suicide in Blantyre

A 13-year-old Standard 5 learner at Namasimba Primary School has died after committing suicide by hanging himself using a rope at Manase Township in Blantyre.

According to Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police station, the boy has been identified as Laston Matchanga from Mponda Village in Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre District.

Reports indicate that, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at around 12 noon , the boy hanged himself using a rope that he tied to the roof of the living room in his parent’s house.

It is further said that the boy was discovered hanging by children who were playing around the house.

They reported the matter to their parents, who in turn reported to Manase Police Unit.

Police detectives rushed to the scene and took the body to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where death was pronounced upon arrival.

Meanwhile, the dead body is currently at the medical facility pending postmortem.

Police in Blantyre have since advised people to find and approach relevant authorities and subjects for assistance in times of need.

