Two die in Karonga road accident

A driver aged 32 and a 19-year-old female student from Faith Private Secondary School in Chitipa have died while eight other female students from the same school have escaped with different degrees of injuries after the Toyota Sienta they were travelling in overturned in Karonga this afternoon.

The accident happened at Tenenthe Hills in Karonga District along Chitipa-Karonga M26 Road.

The driver who was driving Toyota Sienta registration number CP 7672 has been identified as 32-year-old Lusubilo Karambo from Mwangolera Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kyungu while the girl is Lilian Mkandawire,19 from Mwamusaku Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kilupula both in Karonga.

Investigations indicate that the said driver lost control of the motor vehicle after one of the front tyres got burst and as a result the vehicle overturned twice.

Lusubilo Karambo and Lilian Mkandawire were pronounced dead upon arrival at Karonga District Hospital due to internal and head injuries respectively while the rest of eight girls who escaped with different degrees of injuries are being treated at the same hospital.

