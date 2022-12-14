Sexual trafficking and pimping lands man in police hands

Police in Blantyre have arrested a man who was using social media to recruit young people for purposes of sexual acts with clients.

According to a statement posted on Malawi Police Facebook Page, the man was using his account with a fake name to persuade young men and girls that he would find them sexual clients or blessers. He would then demand K10,000 alleged connection fee from the young people and some of them paid the money.

The statement adds that there has also been a spate of complaints where some people have lodged complaints against others who create social media accounts with fake names and using them for defaming others, extortion, cyber stalking just to mention a few.

On Saturday, December 10, 2022 Police arrested two young men in Blantyre for defamation. The two were using their Facebook accounts bearing fake names to falsely attack and defame Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

The two are Aubrey Alfonso, 23 of Chinyama Village, Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje and Leonard Lungu, 22 of Mazengera Village, Traditional Authority Mponela in Dowa.

They have since been released on police bail.

“MPS understands that everyone has a right to freedom of opinion and expression but it is incumbent upon everyone to behave responsibly by respecting other people’s rights. As such, people are reminded to enjoy their rights responsibly,” Police have said in the statement.

