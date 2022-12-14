Malawian injured in debut ‘WWE wrestling’ assignment

A Malawian wrestler has ended up in hospital having been hit heavily in his maiden wrestling match.

The Photoshop Wizard popularly known as KB Creation has broken the internet having doctored a picture of him in a wrestling match.

In the picture, the Malawian man is seen challenging a wrestling heavyweight only to be smashed heavily.

The drama began with him pointing his finger at another wrestler, then he got beaten and ended up in the hospital.

This, has earned him a myriad claps on social media. Malawians believe he is making them feel represented on the international scene.

“This is the only man who is representing Malawi well on the international scene. He deserves an accolade lol,” commented Loraine Mgwira.

KB (in white shoes) photoshopped playing wrestling

Another Malawian Emmanuel Chigudu said,” KB is the best ever, our flag carrier indeed.”

This comes a few days after he doctored another picture showing him with one of the greatest footballers of all time from Argentina Lionel, at the World Cup.

KB has so far attended a number of global events including Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. He has also shared moments with DJ Khaled among other global stars.

