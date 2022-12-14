Blantyre derby tickets on market

Football Association of Malawi ( FAM) has announced gate charges for Airtel Top 8 Cup showdown between cross-town rivals Nyasa Big Bullets FC and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC which will be played at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams advanced to this stage after they eliminated Lilongwe based Silver Strikers and Blue Eagles respectively to set up the first ever final in thus competition since its launch in 2017.

The country’s soccer governing body through its Commercial and Marketing Director, Limbani Matola, says tickets are now available on the market in the two cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe.

“We want to inform the general public that all the preparations for the final match between Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers are ongoing and as we are speaking, we have already started selling advanced tickets in Lilongwe and Blantyre so that soccer fanatics shouldn’t struggle to access them,” he said.

Matola said Standard ticket advance is selling at K2000 instead of K3000 on match day, VIP is at K8,000 instead of K10,000 on the match day, corporate box sitting 10 people is at K100,000 instead of K150,000 and Car pace is at K500 only.

The Marketing Director said Lilongwe fans can get their tickets from Area 25 Chipiku, Kanengo Filling Station, Area 18 Puma Filling Station, City Center Puma Filling Station, Likuni Filling Station, Ekas Get way More, Kawale Filling Station, Kafoteka Filling Station, Mbowe Filling Station, Maula Puma Filling Station, Mbowe Puma Filling Station, Kawale Energem Filling Station, Area 23 Filling Station, Walkers Filling Station at Biwi tank and RK Shop at Mount Meru opposite Bingu Stadium and also at Bingu Stadium.

He also said people from Blantyre and surrounding areas can get the tickets at Limbe Market Total Filling Station, Ndirande Energem Filling Station, Blantyre Highlysalai Filling Station and Kameza Filling Station.

He has encouraged fans to buy the tickets in advance because on the match day the tickets will not be sold at the gets of Bingu Stadium, instead will be sold in the designated places at higher prices.

This will be second meeting between the two teams at BNS within the space period of two months after they met in October in the just concluded FDH Bank Cup.

The winner will pocket MK17 million plus a beautiful trophy.

Bullets are the current holders of the Cup.