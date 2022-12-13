Mera says Malawi has 15 day fuel cover

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) says the country has internal stock of petrol and diesel covering 15 days.

According to Mera, this is an improvement from the six-day cover that the country had on November 5 this year.

The regulatory authority has since dispelled reports going around that the country may again experience fuel shortage.

This is according to Mera’s Monday press statement which came out amid reports that motorists especially in some parts of the capital Lilongwe have from Monday night been queuing to fill-up their tanks.

Malawi24 understand that the panic buying has been necessitated by social media reports that the country will be hit by fuel scarcity from this week.

However, the Mera statement has described the social media speculations as unfounded saying the nation has enough fuel as it is gradually recovering from the fuel supply chain disruptions.

The authority has since urged Malawian s to refrain from panic buying.

“The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority is assuring the general public that the country is gradually recovering from fuel supply chain disruptions caused by foreign exchange challenges.

“The general public is advised to desist from panic buying as this practice has the potential to distort fuel consumption and erode progress made so far towards stabilising the flow of fuel supplies,” reads part of statement.

Meanwhile, Mera has said that additional fuel stocks equivalent to fourteen days cover, are in transit to Malawi and that fuel importers continue to lift substantial volumes from the ports of Beira, Dar es Salaam and Nacala.

