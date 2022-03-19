Zion Prophet arrested for sexually abusing girl with mental health illness

Police in Kasungu have arrested a 52-year-old prophet, Chindiyang’ana Chisale, for sexually abusing and impregnating an 18-year-old girl with mental health illness.

The girl went to the prophet for prayers but she was sexually abused on several occasions, Police say.

Public Relations Officer for Kasungu Police Sub-Inspector Joseph Kachikho has confirmed and said that Chisale had been defiling the girl repeatedly from December 2021 to January 2022 at Chinkhoma trading center.

He added that the girl went to the prophet for prayers and the suspect took advantage of the sickness of the girl to sexually abuse her.

“On March 17, 2022 mother of the girl noticed some changes on her and when asked she revealed that she has been sleeping with Chisale.

“The mother together with the victim went to Bua health centre for medical examination where they were first referred to Police,” said Kachikho.

Bua Police unit issued the victim with a medical report that revealed she was indeed defiled and is 8 weeks pregnant.

Chisale will appear before court to answer the charge of defiling a person with mental illness contrary to section 139 of the penal code.

Chisale hails from Rabison Village, Traditional Authority Kanduku in Mwanza district.