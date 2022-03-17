Two-year-old girl needs support

Salvation, a two-year-old girl from Longwe in Mchinji was born with a rare skin condition known as “Harlequin Ichthyosis” and she requires ointments and medicines.

Harlequin is a type of ichthyosis, which refers to a group of disorders that cause persistently dry, scaly skin all over the body.

The tightness of the skin pulls around the eyes and the mouth, forcing the eyelids and lips to turn inside out, revealing the red inner linings.

Journalist Pilirani Semu brought to light Salvation’s plight saying she was raising 700,00 Kwacha to help to buy ointments, medicines, and other requirements.

“Her struggling mom, who was abandoned by her husband because of Salvation’s condition, cannot afford it.

“Tomorrow is my birthday & I’m donating my birthday to Salvation! Instead of wishing me a happy birthday, I am appealing to the hearts and kindness of my friends to help me give Salvation a better life. I am fundraising for the special care she needs – 700,000 Malawi Kwacha would help her mother buy ointments, medicines, and other requirements for the little girl,” Semu wrote yesterday.

She added that some well-wishers are exploring long-term medical assistance for Salvation.

The funds may be sent directly to Salvation’s mother on Airtel number +265982731591.

https:// web.facebook.com/Pilirani.Semu.Banda/posts/10226570109576388?notif_id=1647419943459539¬if_t=feedback_reaction_generic&ref=notif