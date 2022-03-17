Thieves break into Paul Pogba’s homes: “Our babies were sleeping in their bedroom”

Paul Pogba’s house was burgled on Tuesday night during his Manchester United Champions League game against Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford. Pogba revealed that his babies were sleeping in their bedrooms when the attackers broke into his house.

“Last night our family’s worst nightmare was realized when our home was broken into and burglarized while our babies were sleeping in their bedroom. The burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home… our sense of safety and security.” he tweeted.

According to the statement, the burglary occurred during the final minutes of game.

“[The attackers] knew that we would not be home. My wife and I rushed home not knowing if our children were safe and unharmed. As a father there is no feeling worse in this world than not being there to protect your children and I sincerely hope that no one ever has to feel what I felt last night. It is for this reason that I would like to offer a reward for anyone who has a clue to help us. Please send any info to [email protected]”

Greater Manchester Police are yet to comment on the incident.