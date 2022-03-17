Ntata convicted of drug trafficking

Renowned activist and social commentator, Z Allan Ntata, has been found guilty of attempting to traffic illegal drugs to Chimwemwe Banda.

Spokesperson for the Airports, Sub-Inspector Dorrah Machila-Chathyoka, said Ntata was arrested on Wednesday after a tip that he wanted to send Indian Hemp to Australia through Chileka International Airport.

The parcel of Chamba was being sent to a person named Chimwemwe Banda.

Today, First Grade Magistrate, George Chimombo Chisenjere Magistrate court in Blantyre convicted Ntata of being found in possession of the Cannabis Sativa without permit and attempting to export cannabis sativa without a permit.

He then fined Ntata K80, 000.00 or in default serve 12 months in jail for possession of the Cannabis Sativa without permit.

Allan Ntata is a social commentator who used to serve as legal advisor to late President Bingu wa Mutharika