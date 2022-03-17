Man gets seven years in jail for raping child

By: Raphael Likaka

The Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court sitting in Lilongwe yesterday sentenced 25-year-old Chikaiko Laston Dunga to seven years in prison with hard labour for raping a 12-year-old girl.

Public Relations Officer for Lingadzi Police Station Sub Inspector Salomy Zgambo has confirmed the conviction of Chikaiko Laston Dunga.

Sub Inspector Zgambo said the court heard through Police Prosecutor Sub Inspector Tisungane Makiyi that Dunga started sexually abusing the child in 2019 before being arrested in 2020.

In court, Chikaiko denied the charge of defilement which prompted the state to parade five witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt that the offence was indeed committed.

In submission, the state pleaded for a stiffer punishment because child sexual abuse cases are becoming rampant in various communities.

Passing judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Wanangwa Nyirenda said defilement cases are becoming rampant, hence slapped the accused person to seven years imprisonment with hard labour.

The sentence to run from the day of arrest.

Chikaiko Laston Dunga, 25, hails from Mchepa Village in Traditional Authority Chauma in Dedza.