Man arrested over Pangolin in Mangochi

Namwera Police Post in Mangochi has arrested Alex Jumbe, 50, for being found with a Pangolin.

Mangochi Police Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said the suspect who hails from Nakapa Village, Traditional Authority Bwananyambi in Mangochi was apprehended on March 16, 2022 at Mwambwanjira Trading Centre.

Daudi added that Namwera Police detectives were tipped by members of the community that the suspect was offering for sale the listed species at the trading centre.

“Police in coordination with National Parks and Wildlife officers rushed to the place and apprehended the suspect,” she explained.

She went on to say that the officers also found the Pangolin which was hidden in a sack bag inside the black laptop bag.

According to Daudi, the suspect claimed to be a herbalist and that he acquired the live animal from Mozambique.

Jumbe will appear before court after the completion of paperwork to answer the charge of illegal possession of specimen of listed species contrary to section 110(b)of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

Meanwhile, Police have commended members of the public for their support in the fight against wildlife crime in the district.