Kawale Police date sex workers

Kawale Police Station yesterday engaged commercial sex workers from various bottle stores within Kawale township in Lilongwe with the aim of building partnerships.

Through the office of community policing the aim of the meeting was building partnerships and enhancing security in their communities.

During their meeting, Sub Inspector Grace Vindevu shared security tips with sex workers and told them to take good care of their lives as they do business.

Representing the group, one of the sex workers expressed gratitude for the gesture.

She also took the meeting as an opportunity to share some of the problems they encounter when serving their customers.

The sex workers’ representative cited harsh treatment from some customers and failure of others to pay them after offering services, which she described as setbacks to their business.