Thugs exhume body of person with albinism and remove body parts

Thugs in Blantyre have exhumed the body of a 39-year-old person with albinism and have cut off both legs and arms from the body.

The person identified as Divason Chimombo was buried earlier this year at Bakili Village in Traditional Authority Somba in Blantyre district.

Police said the body was found at Mikoko River near a graveyard.

Brother to the deceased Jameson Chimombo has described the criminal act as shocking, saying their relative Divason Chimombo has suffered even in his death.

Association of Persons with Albinism (Apam) president Young Muhamba said Chimombo’s grave was covered with concrete which implies that criminal gangs go to lengths to get their hands on body parts of persons with albinism.

He has since called on Malawi Police Service to improve security.

Blantyre Police spokesperson, Sub-Inspector, Peter Mchiza said the body has since been reburied and police are hunting for the culprits.

“We are currently hunting for those that might have tampered with the graveyard, exhumed and removed the body parts from the dead person with albinism,” said Mchiza.