Man dies in Dedza after vehicle swept away by floods

In Dedza, Police have retrieved the body of Principal Forestry Officer Gerald Kamanga, 36, who was found by villagers floating in Namanyungwi River after a vehicle he was travelling in was swept away by floods following heavy rain caused by Tropical Cyclone Gombe.

Kamanga was together with his colleague identified as Gift Chimulu Matola, a spokesperson for the Department of Forestry.

Sergeant Cassim Manda, Dedza Police Deputy Publicist, said Chimulu is still missing.

The police have since launched a frantic search for the missing forestry personnel who is believed to have been swept away after the vehicle they were traveling in registration number KK 7419 Mazda Veresa was swept into Namanyungwi River on Sunday evening, March 13, 2022 near Kalinyeke Tollgate.

Chimulu’s vehicle was discovered on Monday, March 14, a kilometre away from the tarmac road after being swept away by floods.

Police with the help of the community have retrieved the vehicle from the river.

The car is extensively damaged.

Police have further deployed a team of divers into Namanyungwi River to search for the missing forestry spokesperson.

An autopsy report for Kamanga done by Dedza hospital personnel has revealed that his death is due to head injuries.

Kamanga, 36, came from Donald village Traditional Authority M’nyanga in Kasungu while Chimulu hails from Vinjenje Village Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota district.