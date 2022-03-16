Lawyer found dead in his house

A lawyer who was working as senior state advocate in the Ministry of Justice has been found dead in his house in Lilongwe.

The lawyer identified as Trevor Mphalale was found hanging in the house at Area 51 in Lilongwe.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed.

Said Kadadzera: “The body is at KCH pending postmortem to establish cause of death.”

Reports indicate that Mphalale graduated from College about four years ago and joined the office of Director of Public Prosecution in the Ministry of Justice last year.