Malawi Police recover stolen items worth K23 million

Police in Lilongwe have recovered household items and other property worth over 23 million kwacha which were stolen within the city.

The law enforcers have also arrested seven suspects in connection to a series of robberies in the district.

Lilongwe Police spokesperson said intelligence driven hunt for the suspects in the past week, and tip-offs from well wishers are some of the interventions that have made this special operation a success.

He added that the criminals have been terrorizing areas 3, 6, 9 and other places in the city robbing both, residents and visitors of the city valuable goods.

Through intelligence gathering, police identified places such as Ntandire, Mtsiriza and Area 23 as hideouts for these criminals and safe havens for these stolen property.

The recovered items include Yamaha motorcycle, ten plasma TV screens, laptops, cellphones, car batteries, musical instruments and other valuable goods.

The seven arrested suspects are currently on full remand at Maula Prison waiting to stand trial of the same.

Meanwhile, the station is advising people who lost such kind of property through robbery to visit the station for identification of their items.