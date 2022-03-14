UNIMA rejectees and graduates fight

While the world grapples with the possibility of an apocalypse due to a nuclear World War that could be triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Malawi has spent the weekend bickering over the University of Malawi (UNIMA) following accusations that the university’s graduates are the reason Malawi is richly basking in poverty and other social and political miseries.

“I wanted to know how much UNIMA graduates have helped the country mainly because most of them amakonda kunyoza those of us who did not go through UNIMA. They see themselves as anthu a nzeru kwabasi. So one wonders, this school has produced thousands of graduates but Malawi still remains at the bottom of very poor nations, yet, we have some among us who feel too educated and knowledgeable over many issues that we require their knowledge for in order to change our story as a nation”, Kelvin Sulugwe posted on Facebook.

The post has generated a buzz on social media. Some of those who walked through the corridors of the University of Malawi (UNIMA) came with guns blazing to defend their contributions. There were several others who sided with Mr Sulugwe.

Kalawe, an outspoken musician and social activist, shared 10 things that set UNIMA graduates apart.

“Mafana amene simunapondeko khomo la UNIMA, mwachita bwino kutiyamba dala. Tinkakukhumbani kale. Takhala tufuna kukuuzani zithu zingapo koma tinkaopa kuti muziti ndife amatama:

1. Mudziwe lero kuti effort yomwe amayika mwana wa UNIMA kuti alembe ma assignment awiri okha ndiyokwanira kupangira degree yonse yathuthu kwa zaka folo ku MAGU, ku Exploits ndi ku BIU.

2. Sukulu simasamuka: mu 2007 shareworld inali kwa Biwi. 2011 landloard wa sukulu atakweza ma rentals, inasamukila ku area 36. BIU inali ku Naperi mu 2010, pano ili ku Chirimba. Munthu kupita ku College kukapeza kuti ati pano ndi lodge Collegiyo yasamukapo zoona.

3. Sukulu sitilengezera ngati sopo wa maluwa: mu malonda a sukulu, mwana amayenera kukhala student osati customer. Zisamafika poti “fulumilani malo asanathe” “ana twenty oyambilila tiwapatsa 20percent discount”.

4. Nde tikumamva za “sex for grades”: gayez degree yophika chapati ku MIT uko mpaka wina adyetse katundu. Mmalo mongowelenga kuti mukhoze mayeso akalandilidwe kalendo pa lodge nde mpaka pakalapakala mu tchafu za ma lecturer.

5. Degree sikhala ndi maluwa ngati invitation card ya ku ukwati

6. Ma gawuni tapezani abwino: azichita kukuposani mafumu. Munaiona gawuni yomwe amavala polonga ufumu, its much better than what we see on DMI graduands.

7. Acredition ya sukulu kumachita kukadyetsera kaye ku NCHE: a Director akangopanda kutsila mswahala umva akuti sukulu is not acredited.

8. Tikumbutsenaso kuti kusapita kwanu ku UNIMA ndichifukwa choti mayeso amene ife tinakhoza inu munalakwa. Munamva bwanji kuvera zodiak usiku onse osavako dzina lanu. Tinakukwapulitsani ife, mayi anu ankachita kuti “osakhala ngati mwana wa uje” kumanena achina ifeyo.

9. Ku College sitipita ndi 40 points. Muthu folo walephera koma ma college kumachita kukukanganilana kuli kufuna fees.

10…….

……….

Number 10 muyika ndi inu ine ndingayambe kulakwitsa atimasula nafeso tiwamasule, shared Kalawe.

Those attacking the so-called Malawians of Unima origin listed President Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima as examples of graduates driving the country into oblivion. The two leaders continue to get negative ratings by activists and church leaders with Chakwera being attacked for leaving the country when it is reeling from Cyclone Gombe to chair a conference of Least Developed Countries in the US.

“The most incompetent Presidency of Chakwera and Chilima are UNIMA graduates. Simbi Phiri, Napoleon Dzombe and Bushiri are not UNIMA graduates. UNIMA or Private, No UNIMA or No Private, palibe akudya kunyumba kwa mzake.

What is the ranking of UNIMA and our Private Colleges here in Africa and on the world stage? Mupeza kuti onse ndima Jerusalem okhaokha. Sukulu za kwacha. Kophunzilira uhule ndi kuba. UNIMA or Private, show the world what you can offer apart from kupisila, kumangilira ma key a Passo pa lisani, wallet ya ma condom ndi chamzika kutukumira nthumba koma opanda choloza. UNIMA or Private, No UNIMA or No Private, we are all struggling. Tonse ndima KK(kudyera kulimba). Tikupanga rent nyumba za anthu osapita ku UNIMA ndiku Private” fought back Dali Goba.

“Ofkoz enafe tinapita ku UNIMA ( Chanco) koma tilibe nazo ntchito!!!! I stayed for over 3 years osapeza ntchito yolongosoka ndi UNIMA degree yanuyo mafana amacollege enawo akuyendera Galimoto zabwino( by the way I graduated in 2016 and found a proper job in 2019). In short, life is what you make osati za UNIMA zanuzo…..

Ndaima Nji video drops Wednesday” wrote Avocado, another musician.

The cold war has spilled over to involve graduates from other Universities – targeted by both Unima graduates and those who were considered unfit by UNIMA in its selection of students.