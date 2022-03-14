Ukraine-Russia war poses a threat to Malawi – Foreign Affairs Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo, says the conflict between Ukraine and Russia poses a threat to Malawi’s economy as prices of goods will go up.

According to Tembo, it is important for President Lazarus Chakwera to engage with development partners so that they can help cushion Malawi from the effects of the Ukraine-Russia war.

The Minister made the remarks in Lilongwe on Monday during a press briefing on President Lazarus Chakwera’s trip to the United States of America (USA).

Tembo noted that Malawi and other countries have already been hit hard by Covid-19 and the war has also caused the prices of goods such as fuel and fertilizer to go up.

“We have already seen that some countries have already hiked fuel prices. Ukraine also buy tobacco hence due to the war the country cannot buy the crop,” she said.

She added that meetings at the United Nations provide an opportunity for poor countries to engage development partners on the effects of the war.

“It is important that the president attends the meeting for Least Development Countries (LDCs) since on the sidelines of the conference he will get an opportunity to engage with partners on the challenges that Malawi faces due to the war,” said Tembo.

President Chakwera leaves this afternoon for New York, USA to attend the first part of the Fifth United Nations Conference on LDCs where he will deliver a keynote address in his capacity as chairperson of LDCs.

Minister of Information said the President during the trip will meet the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials among others to negotiate for more assistance for Malawi.