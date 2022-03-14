Two men commit suicide in Lilongwe

Two men have committed suicide after quarrelling with their wives in separate incidents in Lilongwe.

The two took their own lives over the weekend in Traditional Authorities Chadza and Kalolo.

Sub Inspector Foster Benjamin, Deputy PRO for Lilongwe Station, said in the first incident, which occurred at Nsampha Village in T/A Chadza, 27-year old Luka Jeminali killed himself soon after arguing with his wife whom he had just separated from.

On the same day, 43-year-old Chinkamawa Nsundwe hanged himself with a mosquito net in his house at Chakuzamutu Village in T/A Kalolo.

Nsundwe went back to his wife whom he had separated with and during the visit the two had an argument. On his return home, he terminated his life.

Namitete Police detectives took the dead body to Kamuzu Central Hospital for postmortem.

Results indicated that Nsundwe had died from suffocation secondary to strangulation.

Police have since urged those severely depressed over marital issues to consult marriage counsellors and not be suicidal.