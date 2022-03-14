Tecno Mobile donates smartphones to needy students at LUANAR

As one way of promoting access to quality education in the institutions of high learning, Tecno Mobile Limited has donated smartphones worth K600,000 to students at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) Bunda Campus.

All the students were identified from the Engineering Department.

Speaking in an interview, Tecno Mobile Limited Malawi Operations Manager Oscar Mhango said they made the donation as one way of giving back to the communities and also appreciating the unwavering support they get from customers since their existence in Malawi.

“This is part of our corporate social responsibility and we believe that this is just a beginning and we will be able to reach out to some students in various schools whenever there is a need to do that,” he said.

Mhango said they were informed that some students at the school were finding it hard to access academic information considering that a lot of things are now digitalized and everything becomes easy when you have a smart phone.

He said as a company, Tecno is geared up to support a lot of students across the country because helping in promoting education in Malawi is one of their philosophies.

Receiving the donation, Head of Engineering Department Dr. Grivin Chipula thanked Tecno for the gesture saying the smartphones will not only help the students academically but also in communication.

“This is a good gesture from Tecno and a good motivation for the students to work hard,” he said.

Chipula added that there are many students in the country who need support and further asked the corporate world to emulate what Tecno Mobile Limited has done.

Tecno Mobile Limited is a china based mobile phone manufacturer company headquartered in Shenzhen, China.