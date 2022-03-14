Rumphi Stadium cleared to host Super League games

People in Rumphi will be able to watch Super League games live at Rumphi Stadium as Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has approved the stadium as the home ground for Rumphi United.

In the just released fixture signed by Secretary General Williams Banda, Sulom has given green light to Rumphi Stadium to be used as the league kicks off on 19 March 2022.

Speaking in an interview, businessperson Joseph Nyirenda who trade his business at the Boma said it’s their chance to see teams from other areas live.

“We are happy that big teams like Bullets, Silver, Wanderers and others we will see them right here face to face. We are much proud that Rumphi United has given us a chance to see big teams at our door steps,” said Nyirenda.

In a separate interview, Nebert Nyanjagha asked Rumphi residents to give support to the team and look after the Stadium.

“Let’s look after the stadium and stay away from vandalism and hooliganism. Otherwise we will be playing away from which will give us problems,” said Nyanjagha.

Rumphi United have been promoted from the Northern Region Football League and will start their Tnm Super League campaign at home against newly promoted Dedza United.