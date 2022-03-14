Protesters storm court to demand ‘justice’ for Msukwa, Ashok Nair

Protesters gathered at High Court in Lilongwe today to demand “justice” for businessperson Ashok Nair and former Lands Minister Kezzie Msukwa who are accused of corruption.

Today, the High Court was expected to hear a judicial review application by the two who were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and later released after they were they applied for the judicial review.

A group of people gathered at the court, carrying placards in support of Nair and Msukwa.

“Kezzie Msukwa ngosalakwa” read one placard. Another said: “Justice for Kezzie Msukwa”. A third read: “Kukhala Mtumbuka sikulakwa”.

There was also a placard in support of Nair which said: “Ashok naye ali ndi ufulu.” Another placard said “stop racism”.

Some of the protesters said they are sex workers and they complained that they are struggling because their clients were fired from shops owned by Asians.

Meanwhile, the judicial review case has been adjourned to April 18 because of one Msukwa’s lawyers has lost a relation.