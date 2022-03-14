Father murders 3-year-old son in Lilongwe

By: Raphael Likaka

Police in Lingadzi are hunting for a man who allegedly decapitated his biological son aged 3 and threw the head in Chimbalame River.

Public Relations Officer for Lingadzi Police Station Sub Inspector Salomy Zgambo said that this occurred on 11th March 2022, in Mtandire Location

Sub Inspector Zgambo said that the deceased has been identified as a 3-year-old Calvin Issah of Charela village in Traditional Authority Tambala in Dedza.

According to intelligence gathered, the suspect in August 2021 suffered from mental disorder and was taken to Dedza district hospital where he was receiving treatment. But he escaped from the hospital to unknown destination.

On 11th March 2022, at around 01:00 hours, he suddenly appeared at his wife’s house in Mtandire where he found the family sleeping.

The suspect then took the child (now deceased) and started running away. Family members followed him but failed to locate him.

On 12th March, the family continued with the search and around 17:00 hours, they found the head of the child which was stuck at the middle of the river. It is believed that the suspect beheaded his son and threw the head in Chimbalame river. Later in the evening, the body was found just few metres from Spearhead bridge with both arms and legs amputated.

Investigations are still underway to recover the remain body parts and arrest the suspect.