Fisherman drowns in Lake Malawi

A 32-year-old fisherman died on Saturday after he drowned in Lake Malawi at Monkey Bay in Mangochi District.

Monkey Bay Police Station Publicist Sergeant Alice Sichali has identified the deceased as Dan Kamulete of Khalira Village in Traditional Authority Kachindamoto in Dedza District.

Sichali said that Kamulete and his two friends on March 9 2022 went for fishing in Lake Malawi using a canoe and in the process, the canoe which they boarded capsized due heavy winds.

She added that Kamulete’s colleagues survived after being rescue by other fishermen while the deceased failed to swim and drowned.

“On March 12 2022 around 08:00hrs, the deceased body was found floating near Malembo Beach,” she explained.

Postmortem conducted showed he died due to suffocation.

Police in Monkey Bay have since advised fishermen to adhere to weather conditions before going for fishing to avoid such deaths.