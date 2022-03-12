Three arrested over murder of British national

Police in Limbe have arrested three people over the murder of a British national in 2021.

A Police statement posted on Malawi Police’s Facebook says the three are suspected to have had a hand in the brutal murder of Anmand Kari.

The three have been identified as Robert Mgola, 32, Joseph Binda, 48, and Andrew Jailosi, 20.

British national, Anmand Kari, was murdered on May 4, 2021 in BCA before being robbed of his cash amounting to K4 million.

Limbe detectives continued with investigations, and through intelligence collection, they have managed to apprehend the three with all the evidence leading to their involvement.

They have since been charged with murder and are expected to appear before court the soonest time possible.

Police have since urged people in the country to continue providing tips which may result in apprehension of notorious criminals.