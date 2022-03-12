People told to evacuate due to fears of dam collapse in Thyolo

Authorities in Thyolo have advised people downstream of Thunga Dam to evacuate amid concerns over a possible dam disaster.

According to Zodiak, heavy downpour in the district has caused the swelling of Minembo and Msuwadzi rivers which has led to a rise in water levels at the dam raising fears that water could break the barriers.

Thyolo District Commissioner Douglas Moffat said works were being carried out to fix the dam.

He, however, advised communities downstream Thunga Dam Spill Way to evacuate with their property.

Many parts of the Southern Region have been receiving heavy rains due to Tropical Cyclone Gombe. Forecasts for tomorrow indicate that the cyclone will continue to influence weather over Malawi.