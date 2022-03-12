Mzuzu International Volleyball tourney back this year

The second edition of Mzuzu International Volleyball Tournament will be held in August this year, organizers have announced.

Briefing the journalists in Mzuzu on Thursday, organizers of the event confirmed the return of tournament which was first held last year (2021) when Mbeya Best Six of Tanzania emerging inaugural champions.

Franked by the Northern Region Volleyball League (NRVL) vice-chairperson, Aaron Manda, and another official from one of the sponsors in this year’s event, Grand Palace Hotel, the organizing chairperson of the event, Killy Msukwa said the tournament will again be held in the city of Mzuzu considering a number of factors that contributed to a successful hosting of the inaugural event.

“Apart from raising the prize money for the champions from K500,000 last year to K2.5 million (US$2 400) this time around let it be known that this year’s event will also be held in the city Mzuzu,” said Msukwa.

Msukwa further stated that country participation for international teams will be restricted to three based on a first-come basis despite some Zone-V teams from Kenya and Uganda showing interest to take part in this year’s event.

On his part, NRVL vice-chairperson, Aaron Manda expressed happiness with the choice of the Mzuzu city to host the international event saying that is a sign of appreciation for the unity among NRVL members who were assigned to duty during the last year’s event.

“There is no any song sweeter than someone else telling us that we discharged our duties diligently and professionally to the satisfaction of other partners who also took part in the management of the inaugural event,” Manda said.

Captain for Katoto Ladies Volleyball team, Elizabeth Shaba could not hide her excitement with the news that the champions will get K2.5 million prize money, saying the money is motivation enough for everyone in her team to work extra hard during preparations.