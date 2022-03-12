Football fiesta at BNS as Blantyre giants face Lilongwe giants

There is football fiesta at Bingu National Stadium this weekend when it will host four high profile matches involving two Lilongwe giants and two Blantyre based giants in the Pamtsetse Top Four Bonanza.

Organized by Nzika Flood Response, the four teams will battle it out at the magnificent facility for a good cause, with all the gate takings going towards assisting victims of Cyclone Ana which hit some parts of Southern Region last month.

The first match will see last season’s fourth placed Civil Service United playing host to Mighty Wanderers in the early kickoff.

This will be the first time for the two teams to face each other at the facility and the winner will proceed to the final.

In the second and final match of the day, 2020/21 TNM Super League and Airtel Top 8 runners-up will meet champions Nyasa Big Bullets.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams within seven days.

Last week, the People’s Team got the better of the Central Bankers courtesy of Hadji Wali’s powerful header in the NBS Bank Charity Shield match played at Kamuzu Stadium.

It will be an opportunity for the Bankers to revenge but it’s always tricky to play Bullets at a venue which they can also produce results regardless of the opponent they are facing.

“We are ready to play Nyasa Big Bullets at Bingu National Stadium after they defeated us last week at their own backyard. We have to win this game in order to avenge that defeat and the boys are ready to play entertaining football before playing our first league match next week,” said Silver’s assistant coach MacDonald Yobe.

Bullets coach Kalisto Pasuwa anticipates an entertaining game from a side that plays similar football to his style of play.

“A very entertaining game again after beating them last week and we know they have been doing their preparations well to see where they got things wrong in the previous match, where they came good,” he said.

Match A winner will play match B winner in the final on Sunday but after a third place finish match between the loser of Saturday’s matches.