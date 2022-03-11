MBS fines Sana for selling underweight detergent gel

The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has fined Sana Cash n Carry Area 47 Shop in Lilongwe and Food Mart Limited for selling and supplying underweight ABC washing detergent.

According to the MBS’s public notice which Malawi24 has seen, the bureau received a tip from the general public that the shop was on 4th February this year selling imported ABC Detergent gel suspected to be underweight.

It is reported that after the tip, some officials from the bureau visited Area 47 Sana shop where they conducted quality compliance check on the suspected underweight ABC Washing Detergent gel.

The bureau says after checking on samples of 250g Green, 400g Green and 400g Blue ABC washing detergent gel using calibrated scales, the samples gave an average reading of 208g, 385g and 350g, respectively which included weight of the packaging material.

After being interrogated on the matter, authorities at Sana indicated that the said products were being supplied to their shop by Food Mart which saw MBS inspectors visiting Food Mart Limited to check if similar products in their stock had the same problem.

According to MBS’s public notice, quality compliance checks at Food Mart Limited also found the products to be underweight leading to quarantining of all such non-conforming products.

The bureau the fined both the seller and the supplier a default charge of K232, 971.16 each and ordered to either re-export the product or destroy it, in accordance with the provision of the MBS Act (Cap 51: 02) an exercise which will be done under the watch of the bureau.

Meanwhile, Malawi Bureau of Standards has thanked the general public for such tips claiming this is one way which helps them to monitor compliance of products that are being sold on the Malawi market.