Malawi Police to pounce on unregistered motorcycles

By Emmanuel Chilemba

The Malawi Police Service has warned that it will take to task any rider found with an unregistered motorcycle in a bid to curb the increase in theft of motorcycles and attacks against motorcycle riders in the country.

According to MPS spokesperson James Kadadzera, most motorcycles used for Kabaza business are still not cleared and registered by the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services respectively.

Kadadzera observed that this turns out to be a fertile ground for criminals to steal the motorcycles and make it hard for the law enforcers to trace stolen motorbikes.

“The service will therefore book an offence for any rider found with unregistered motorcycles, found without crash helmets, carrying more than one pillion passenger and riding a motorcycle without working lights and brakes,” reads part of the statement signed by Kadadzera.

The country’s law enforcing agency has further warned riders on the need of possessing drivers licences as required by the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services.

The development comes at a time when the country is still registering a surge of theft of motorcycles and assault to riders.

Recently, Police in Lilongwe rescued two motorcycle taxi operators who were about to be set ablaze by an angry mob for allegedly attempting to rob a fellow motorcycle taxi operator.