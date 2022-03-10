Two arrested over K983 million procurement deal

Two former procurement officials at the Ministry of Health have been arrested over the awarding of a K983 million procurement contract for the supply of equipment meant for the Cancer Centre Unit in Lilongwe.

The suspects are former Ministry of Health chief procurement officer Roselyn Mwenye and former procurement officer Dominic Morgan.

The contract is in relation to supply of non-medical equipment for the Cancer Centre Unit in Lilongwe

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala said the two are alleged to have concluded the financial evaluation without the rest of the members of the evaluation team getting involved.

The K983 million contract was awarded to FJ Medical Supplies and General Dealers.

“They are suspected of abuse of office and neglect of official duty contrary to Section 25B (1) and 121 of the Corrupt Practices Act and the Penal Code, respectively,” Ndala said.

The two have since been granted court bail and will appear in court again on a date to be set by the court for commencement of trial.