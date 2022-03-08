My scholarship is not political – Bushiri

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri says his scholarship program for college and secondary school students in the country is not political in any way.

Bushiri made the statement during a press briefing which he conducted on Monday in Lilongwe

Speaking with reporters, Bushiri said that the scholarship is for everyone and is targeting students from secondary schools and universities who are failing to complete their education because of tutition fees.

He added that the program is coming out of goodwill after he discovered that people in the country are suffering a lot with many issues.

“I love my country Malawi and l feel bad when a Malawian suffer. Our country needs collaboration. Let us work together, this donation is not a show off but it is about the love I have for my country Malawi.

“This scholarship is open for every student and it’s for those below 27- years-old. We appreciate government for what it is doing in the country that is why we have taken this step to assist our government because government cannot reach out to everyone, it is not possible. This should be a call for other Malawians of goodwill to do the same,” he said.

According to Bushiri, secondary school students are encouraged to start applying from 28 March and for those who are in University they can start applying for the program any day but they should keep in mind that the program team will research to be assured if the students indeed require assistance.

He went on to say that the scholarship program is a long term project and it will reach out to students in the country regardless of the region one is coming from.

He also encouraged people who will benefit from the program to assist fellow students in future.