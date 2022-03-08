Man arrested for stealing motorbike in Nkhata Bay

Police in Nkhata Bay have arrested 32-year-old Charles Davie for stealing a motorbike at Chipunga in the district.

The motorbike was stolen from Bonex Mwambeni aged 19.

According to a report filed at Nkhata Bay police station, Bonex was on March 5, 2022 coming from Mpamba community Day Secondary School, riding his father’s motorbike.

While at Mpamba trading centre, he was approached by two people who asked for a lift to Chikwina.

Upon arrival at Chikwina, the suspects made further request saying they should be ferried to Chipunga, another deal which Bonex accepted.

Before reaching the final destination, the duo attacked the rider, stabbed him on the upper lip and eventually went away with the bike.

Fortunately, they did not go very far with the bike as villagers ganged up and chased them until one got nabbed while the other one escaped.

The suspect was severely beaten before being taken to Nkhata Bay Police.

He is currently being treated at the hospital as he awaits to be taken to court to answer robbery charges.

Meanwhile, police in the district are advising motorbike (Kabaza) operators to always make sure that they put their own safety and security first before picking unknown passengers.

Davie Charles hails from Chibanja in Mzuzu City.