MACRA gets tough on pornography sharing

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has threatened to deal with anyone in the country found producing or sharing pornographic materials.

This is according to MACRA’s recent press statement seen by this publication which urges all Malawians to desist from transmitting pornographic materials amidst the fall inmobile data charges.

MACRA’s statement further stipulates that while exercising their freedom of online communication, people in the country should always be mindful of the laws governing the same.

“Anyone violating the law is liable to a fine of K10 million. The law also provides for imprisonment for 15 years for committing any of the following acts: Production of pornographic material for the purpose of its distribution through a computer system and reproduction of pornographic material for the purpose of its distribution through an information system,” reads part of the statement.

The communications governing body further says the laws barring Malawians from the malpractice include the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act, 2016, specifically section 24 (2) and section 85.

The authority continued to say offering or making available any pornographic material through an information system will lead to the prosecution of the perpetrators.