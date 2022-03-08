Keturah is fine

Musician Keturah is reportedly fine amid concerns on social media over her mental health after she made a worrisome Facebook post before she deactivated her account.

Keturah’s this afternoon posted a chilling Facebook post saying “I was once alive. Thank you”.

However, social media user Gerald Chavez Kampanikiza said that the female artist is fine but she is going through some transition in relation to her music industry.

Kampanikiza added that her fans should note that the musician is in the process of moving on after she changed her manager.

“She has also moved where she was staying following the change of her management team,” he said.

On the issue of her account, Kampanikiza assured that the account is among other measures she has taken to move on. He added that with the help of family and close ones, Keturah is managing the situation.

According to him, Keturah will soon release a hit.