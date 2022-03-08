Father, three children die in Blantyre

A father and three children have died at Chileka in Blantyre.

Police say the children died in their sleep while the father died after learning of the children’s death.

Chileka Police Officer In-Charge Ruth Harawa said preliminary findings show that the family ate pumpkins. She added that health officials were conducting tests to see if the pumpkins were poisoned

She further said that the mother of the children was treated as an outpatient at a health centre.

Last week, four children from the same family died after drowning in a dam at Thikiti village in the area of Traditional Authority Ndamera in Nsanje.